I grew up in an era in which GI Joe was king. It was the popular toy, and cartoon series, which all the boys were enthralled by.
I still remember the first GI Joe action figure I received. It was Doc, along with a motorcycle which Doc could ride on for his adventures.
Since receiving Doc, my collection grew to include all of the popular good guys and bad guys, Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Flint, Lady J, Cobra Commander, Destro, the Baroness.
I also had numerous vehicles used by the good guys and bad guys, including the hovercraft, helicopters and a little station they were based on.
When the first of two live-action GI Joe movies were released in 2009, I made a rare trip to the theater to see the film. I aptly noted that most of the people in attendance were guys my age, likely longing to again see a piece of their childhood.
I’ve never lost my affinity for GI Joe. In the two live-action movies, master of disguise Zartan took the place of the U.S. president in an effort to carry out an evil plot.
While the likelihood of something like that happening is rare, I was reminded of GI Joe in watching the recent fiasco which unfolded as the House of Representatives attempted to elect a new speaker.
No, I didn’t believe that an evil force had taken over the chamber.
Every time Rep. Lauren Boebert stepped up to the podium — an an effort to nominate an “underdog” for the speaker post — I couldn’t help but think of the Baroness.
That’s not a political statement of any sort. Just Google a photo of Boebert, and then search for an image of the Baroness. The resemblance is uncanny.
While the speaker fiasco brought back memories of GI Joe for me, what unfolded in Washington was no laughing matter.
As disorganized as the Republicans appeared to be, the Democrats were no better. Instead of taking the opportunity to reach across the aisle in an attempt to work together, they largely chose to spew divisive rhetoric.
In the meantime, the entire fiasco was yet another colossal waste of taxpayer dollars. How much do you think it cost to keep the Capitol building open for hours of senseless theatrics? I don’t even want to venture a guess.
Back to GI Joe, I didn’t see the most recently released film in the series, focusing on the character of Snake Eyes. Although I did have his action figure, I never really cared all that much for the silent ninja. I am waiting for another theatrical release featuring the ensemble of characters.
Given the popularity of online streaming services, I wouldn’t be surprised if the next release of a GI Joe adventure came in the form of an online release.
Does anyone happen to know what a well-used collection of GI Joe action figures from the 1980s may be worth? With spiraling inflation, I may have to auction off my prized possessions, since no one in Washington from any political party can seem to work together to find a way to curb inflation.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.