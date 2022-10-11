“On the road again. We just have to get on the road again.” As the puppet van was headed down the road to Port Royal for a children’s event, those words came to me. COVID had taken many of our programs away.
But now Donna and Curly we were “on the road again.” My curls are bouncing and so am I! Can you tell? So let me share what we have been doing. Sit back, relax, and just picture it. From Hughesville to Mifflinburg to the Harvest Festival, we have not stopped. There have been outdoor programs and church services. We have told hundreds of people about Jesus as well as presenting safety and character concepts. Who would have thought that at my age, this would be my journey? God is truly smiling!
Did you see me in the Milton Harvest Festival? Since the fall colors match my skin, you probably didn’t. It was so much fun that day. People of all ages were dancing, singing, clapping, and just plain enjoying the song Miss Lisa (general manager) and Miss Donna (founder) were doing. Coming up to the judge’s stand was exciting, too. Oh no!!!! They were writing on their clipboards. Were they not happy? My curls drooped! But we kept going! Surprise! Surprise! Surprise! Their writing turned into an award trophy for the YOUTH division as well as $100. Oh, I was bouncing again! It was a team effort to put it all together. My thanks go out to Jeff and Michele Hauck, Joe and Evie Anchor, Mr. Doug (for his impeccable pointer finger at the sound board), Miss Lisa and Miss Donna. Way to go, team!
Time out! Take a deep breath! Just thinking about September has me in a whirlwind. And now it’s October. Spending most of my days stuffed in a tub and traveling isn’t so bad. However, I like it when Miss Lisa takes me out and places me on the stand in the BIG office. Although Miss Donna isn’t there much anymore, there is a bevy of activity. The phone is ringing. People are coming in and out. They notice me and, of course, ask questions. What an opportunity Miss Lisa has telling them about what God is doing! Then off she goes to take them on a tour. She has a captive audience, and they have no choice but to follow her. Way to go, Miss Lisa! As she brings them back to the office, I hear lots of favorable comments about what they have seen. I’m all ears! Wow! The comments are amazing!!! YOU must come to the Puppet HOME and experience what they have! People can not believe how this building (the former Watsontown UMC) has been repurposed into a creative adventure for children. Oh no, there go my curls again!
Just imagine the excitement each second and third Saturday of the month from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Children are observing a puppet presentation each second Saturday. Miss Lisa removes me from the stand to participate. YES! Finally, my place in the puppet presentation allows me to bounce and sing. The Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center is alive with song and activity. It’s only $3 admission but if you stay for the activities, the total cost is $7. You can’t beat that, folks!!!! There are six rooms of activities and popcorn! In Peggy’s Palace, the large assembly room, there’s lots of photo opportunities, trains, games, and more. Then come back the next (third) Saturday for a FREE movie and activities. Now that’s family fun at it’s finest!!!!
The rest of the month doesn’t slow down. On Oct. 16 we are at the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church for a worship service, and the next night we present a power point program to the Women’s Guild in Watsontown. On Oct. 22 we travel to Lewistown to the Barnyard for two programs and an activity. Can’t wait to do that!!! Then on Oct. 28 we are at Christ Wesleyan Church for their Trunk or Treat event. Yes, we are “on the road again!”
Here comes my favorite activity in fall. It must be my orange skin! I’m not sure! On Oct. 31 you will experience “Light the Night” inside and out at the Puppet home. There will be a bounce house, games, food, puppet program, barrel train ride and rooms full of activities. IT’S ALL FREE!!!! Now that truly has my curls bouncing!!! See you from 6 to 8 that evening! I can’t wait!!!!
Now don’t forget to order your soup, too! Saturday, Oct. 15, we will have vegetable beef and chicken corn at the cost of $8.50 a quart. It’s pick up ONLY (1-5 pm), and you get to see me!!!! You can’t beat that!!!! (Smile). Call Miss Lisa at 570-838-3133 by Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Did you know that the proceeds go to helping us pay the Puppet HOME expenses? That means I can live there!!! Oh, thank you, thank you!!!! I can’t wait to see you and your children this month! God bless you and enjoy the beautiful season God has given us in Pennsylvania!!
Donna Bridge is the founder of Kingdom Kidz and lives in Milton. To comment, simply email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org.
