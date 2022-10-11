“On the road again. We just have to get on the road again.” As the puppet van was headed down the road to Port Royal for a children’s event, those words came to me. COVID had taken many of our programs away.

But now Donna and Curly we were “on the road again.” My curls are bouncing and so am I! Can you tell? So let me share what we have been doing. Sit back, relax, and just picture it. From Hughesville to Mifflinburg to the Harvest Festival, we have not stopped. There have been outdoor programs and church services. We have told hundreds of people about Jesus as well as presenting safety and character concepts. Who would have thought that at my age, this would be my journey? God is truly smiling!

Donna Bridge is the founder of Kingdom Kidz and lives in Milton. To comment, simply email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org.

