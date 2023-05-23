Nearly every school day for the past two years, we have been greeted at the child care entrance of the Milton YMCA by Ms Tiffany.
I’ve never seen Ms Tiffany sad or angry — even on the day when she opened the door a bit late and said “I just had a meltdown.” Well, she laughed and then explained that a child had a meltdown.
Ms Tiffany has always been a warm, welcoming face for the young children arriving each day at the YMCA’s Pre-K program.
My son has truly loved attending Pre-K for the past two years. His teacher, Ms. Amanda, has been wonderful. Last year, he couldn’t stop talking about his teacher, Ms. Sarah. Although she moved, he also appreciated having Ms Toletha as a teacher this year.
I’m sure he’s interacted with other amazing staff as well that I’m missing mentioning.
My son will graduate from Pre-K on Thursday night, his final day of the program. It’s a bittersweet moment for me.
I’m loving watching my son grow, yet at the same time I don’t want him to grow up too fast.
I am truly appreciative of everything the YMCA’s Pre-K program has done for my son. I’ve seen him develop so well, and learn so much, over the past two years.
I don’t know where he’d be without the program. I certainly don’t believe he’d be ready for kindergarten.
More than anything, the program has instilled in him a love of attending school. On days when he was sick and couldn’t attend, he was downright angry he wasn’t able to go to school.
On days when I would drop my son off at Pre-K, he would run in and not even care that I was there. That was unusual for a boy who is normally pretty “clingy.”
I hope the love of school, and learning, that was instilled in him through the Pre-K program continues through his years in school.
We’ve been trying to get him excited about attending Baugher Elementary School in August, because it will be a huge change for my son.
It will also be a big change for myself and my wife, as we will have to negotiate the elementary school traffic congestion each morning and afternoon, among other things.
While we’re extremely thankful — and eternally grateful — for everything the Pre-K program did for our son, we’re looking forward to the next chapter.
And while I’m loving and cherishing each moment of watching my son grow, I wish time would slow down just a little so we can just further enjoy every precious moment.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.