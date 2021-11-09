Make America Great Again. It was a winning slogan for the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.
But, as many of us wondered, which “great America” was he referring?
Sharp-tongued leaders like the former president, those with multiple marriages, questionable business practices and numerous bankruptcies would have certainly been laughed out of the national political spotlight just decades ago.
When we look at our recent presidents — Trump and Biden specifically — we have to wonder how such a great nation can end up with two terrible presidents. While many may like one or other other, it’s hard to argue neither were good for the office, or the country.
Our relatively short history is packed with political personalities — good and bad. Recently, though, controversies have escalated. It’s hard to argue that point when you consider Richard Nixon’s role in Watergate would today be considered just some silly shenanigan and part and parcel of partisan combat.
Clinton’s outright lie to the American people? Come on! That’s now page one material in the political parties’ playbooks. Lie, obfuscate, deflect, whatever it takes to maintain, or secure, power.
Yet Nixon resigned, and Clinton was impeached.
Today’s political parties are seemingly off-the-charts mad. The Republicans seem content with completely ignoring the insurrection of Jan. 6 and the role the former president and his pals played in the violent and dreadful event. The party of law and order? Ha!
Democrats got their asses, pun intended, handed to them on Nov. 2, maybe not in terms of numbers of losses, but in significance of the defeats, and close calls.
Both are telling. The political parties are incapable of doing what is right for voters, and it takes voters sending a clear, unmistakable message before change occurs.
Democrats, since picking up seats after Trump was elected, have done little to listen to voters, and in fact, have thumbed their noses at voters. Expect 2022 to be a red wave unless something changes, and fast.
Republicans are doing little more than making it up as they go. Were it not for their brilliant efforts in redistricting 10 years ago, there would be no power base from which to work for today’s GOP.
We can see that locally, where a pro-life, Second Amendment-supporting Democrat who happened to be a veteran was voted out. Remember Chris Carney? The guy was key to getting the ball rolling on funding for the CSVT, but geez, he had a “D” beside his name.
Today, it’s not what you can do but how vitriolic your tone can be in getting nothing done. Working with the “opposition” party is not valued, it’s a detriment.
So when we consider the state of national politics, and the divisions that exist, we have no one to blame but ourselves. We’ve been building toward this point for decades, and unless we change course, it’s only going to get worse.
Make America great again? I could go for that.
Let’s make America what it was when “adults” read books, and newspapers, where authors, journalists and editors were held accountable for their craft. Today, we read memes on social media, attributed to... who knows? News stories flood our inbox and social media, yet rarely, if ever, does anyone fact check those stories, some of which have no bylines.
Yet it all gets regurgitated, and even promoted on cable television news.
An informed electorate is something to be valued.
Today’s electorate is increasingly susceptible to propaganda. If you don’t know what propaganda can do to a country, perhaps it’s time you pick up a book, and read it.
Making America great again is not something a person can do. It’s something we all have to agree to do, and no one seems willing or able to take on that challenge at the moment.
It’s a great slogan, Make America Great Again, but it’s also a call to action. Differentiating the two is what will ultimately determine this nation’s course for years, and decades, to come.
Accepting responsibility for wrongdoing, and holding those accountable, is also key. A great nation cannot withstand such fractures in justice, and pillars of democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.