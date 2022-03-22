Why not a state gas tax holiday, Gov. Wolf?
Recently, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined his counterparts in Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico and Wisconsin in appealing to congressional leaders. Minnesota’s governor hopped on the bandwagon later.
The problem is the rising gas prices that are making it more expensive by the hour to fill up a tank. When they penned the letter, the national average was $4.17 per gallon. On Friday, it was $4.33.
“As Congress looks to relieve Americans of the financial stress caused by increased gas prices amid international crises and rising inflation, we support federal legislation to address rising gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax until the end of the year,” the governors wrote.
OK. That would knock 18 cents a gallon off the price at the pump. Not a lot, but it could provide a little relief. But experts such as Ulrik Boesen, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C., say it ultimately would be a bad idea, leaving less money for repairs it is meant to fund and possibly increasing inflation.
But here’s an idea: You first, Gov. Wolf.
Pennsylvania differs from the other states represented in that its gas tax dwarfs theirs. While New Mexico charges just 18.88 cents a gallon on the low end and Michigan sits at 45.12 cents on the high side, Pennsylvania has the third-highest gas tax in the nation at 58.70 cents per gallon. That’s more than three times the federal tax.
“Money saved at the pump translates into dollars back in consumers’ pockets for groceries, childcare, rent and more,” the governors wrote. “… We know it is possible to invest in infrastructure and also provide meaningful relief to consumers at the pump.”
Couldn’t this apply to the state tax as well? Why isn’t what’s good for the federal government something that would work in Harrisburg?
The Detroit Free Press writes that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to veto a bill to suspend her state’s gas tax. The National Federation for Independent Business is calling on Colorado to pull its 22-cents-per-gallon gas tax, too. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is pushing back on calls to suspend his state’s tax.
This isn’t just a Democrat or Republican issue. Gas pumps don’t charge less for one party or another. There is no consensus on how to handle the issue among Pennsylvania’s neighbors. To the south, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants to lift his state’s tax, while, to the west, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says a suspension of his state’s tax would be a mistake.
But Pennsylvania has the ability to do something other states don’t. It could ease its tax rather than lift it.
If Pennsylvania even temporarily slashed its gas tax by a third, it still would collect more than 35 other states — and be equivalent to what the federal government is being asked to do.
Instead, Wolf is asking Congress to do what Pennsylvania won’t.
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
——
As gas prices rise, remember local tourism
To resurrect a well-worn phrase, many people of this region are “screaming bloody murder” over the escalating price of gasoline and heating oil.
In this free nation, they have a right to express their views and complain, although they should take care to ensure their opinions are built upon accuracy, fairness and acknowledgment of the proverbial bigger picture.
For now, there should be agreement that only Russian President Vladimir Putin is the one responsible for the pain at area gasoline pumps. If he had not ordered the invasion of Ukraine, gas prices might have remained relatively stable, at least when stacked against the situation that exists at present.
However, there are numerous ways to make that gasoline-pump “pain” seem negligible or even non-existent, and people of this region should “drive up” to the opportunity to try them. Some examples:
• Every year on Black Friday, the Mirror urges area residents to shop locally, both for the benefit of area merchants and themselves. Consider how much money people here could save by making their purchases at local stores and avoiding having to buy extra gasoline or vehicle maintenance services as a result of shopping elsewhere.
• If the Ukraine situation drags on and America’s oil-based prices continue to rise, or merely remain high, much savings could be realized by avoiding a trip to Pittsburgh for a Pirates game — assuming that baseball’s current labor dispute will be resolved in coming weeks. Attending an Altoona Curve game, where ticket prices are lower and the trip to the ballpark will be much shorter and less costly, is a worthy savings option.
• Most people don’t mind plunking down money for state lottery tickets, but if those people chose to forgo buying several tickets a week, the money they would save might fully cover the increased cost for needed fuel.
• Many people enjoy trying their luck at casino slot machines and/or table games such as poker and blackjack. A source of savings for those not willing to give up this recreational activity would be to patronize casinos closer to home and perhaps scale back some betting. The casinos closer to home and the players both would be winners.
• Be more savings-minded about water and electricity consumption, as well as about whatever heating fuel is used. Significant savings could accumulate rapidly.
• Remember, tourism begins at home. There are many things to enjoy here without having to empty a tank of gas or pay exorbitant admission or participation fees. Area tourism agencies should focus on that message.
These are only a handful of ways to beat the higher prices at the gasoline pumps and at the heating oil distributor’s office during this presumably temporary, albeit dangerous, time.
Every American doing his or her part to circumvent the “pain” in question should be regarded as expressing confidence in this country’s ability to defeat tyranny.
Such efforts to get around the higher gasoline and oil costs would be reminiscent of how Americans living during WWII had to sacrifice while rationing of certain items was in effect, and how people mobilized in other productive ways on behalf of the war effort.
Americans can and will continue to “scream bloody murder” about the escalating gasoline prices, but even those purportedly sky-high prices would seem like a bargain someday if Putin were permitted to run rampant, spreading death and destruction beyond what he already has done in Ukraine.
Altoona Mirror
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.