Numbers, numbers, numbers!!!! I only have four fingers on each hand so I can’t help Miss Donna with this one. First, she missed the deadline AGAIN!!! Several setbacks with her surgery and another trip to the ER. Wow! What a journey this has been. However, I think she has rounded third base and is headed for home plate. I certainly hope she doesn’t slide in though. I won’t have anyone to help me count! Oh no!

So, you may be asking yourself, “Why is Miss Donna counting?” Well, she has reports that are due — grant evaluations, end of the year reports and board of director reports. Yes, being a nonprofit involves lots of reporting. Just look!

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

