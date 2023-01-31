Numbers, numbers, numbers!!!! I only have four fingers on each hand so I can’t help Miss Donna with this one. First, she missed the deadline AGAIN!!! Several setbacks with her surgery and another trip to the ER. Wow! What a journey this has been. However, I think she has rounded third base and is headed for home plate. I certainly hope she doesn’t slide in though. I won’t have anyone to help me count! Oh no!
So, you may be asking yourself, “Why is Miss Donna counting?” Well, she has reports that are due — grant evaluations, end of the year reports and board of director reports. Yes, being a nonprofit involves lots of reporting. Just look!
Our SafeKidz program has been a winning one! 100…200…300…400…500. That’s a lot of people who visited the Kingdom Kidz Puppet HOME in 2022. I don’t even have toes to help count that many. I know. You are asking yourself, “What did 500+ people come to the Puppet HOME to do?” On the second Saturday of each month they saw a FREE movie and participated in the activity rooms. By the way, in 2023 we will not be offering the movie because the numbers to attend that event were low and the expense to heat The Julie M. Holmes Community Arts Center just doesn’t warrant it. Only the activity rooms will be open. On the third Saturday of each month a puppet show was given followed by the activity rooms being open. This will continue. Please note: On Feb. 11 the Puppet HOME will be closed because of a private birthday party for a very special child. Come see us on Feb. 18 when the activity rooms will be open.
How did Miss Donna and Miss Lisa (general manager) get those numbers? Well, there were many large groups which attended- Preschool, Light the Night, WABA Christmas events, birthday parties and Christmas gift making event. God has truly blessed us!!!!
Great news flash: In 2023 the SafeKIDZ program will be free to all children ages 3 and up thanks to the generous donations of Milton Savings Bank and the Watsontown Centennial Lioness Lions Club at the beginning of January. That means 92 children! Oh my, I still don’t have enough fingers. And Miss Donna will continue writing grants for more children to attend.
Miss Lisa is making plans for a monthly Friday night activity for children. Oh, I am so excited! The word is spreading, and we heard children saying, “I want to come back.” I really won’t have enough fingers to help Miss Donna count for next year’s reports! That’s a great problem to have, though!
Miss Donna is slowly making her way back into the routine of being at the Puppet HOME and spending time on the computer searching for grants. She and Miss Lisa just received a quote and photos for painting the building with exciting logos and so much more. Yes, we need to spruce up the outside of the building and make it exciting for children. Oh, just wait until you see what it will look like. I will be right beside Miss Donna helping her look for grants. $30,000.00 isn’t too much for God! Then we need to work on replacing the flooring in the educational wing of the building. I still don’t have enough fingers. That’s another $30,000.00. But wait……we also need an elevator! Just $350,000.00! I don’t have toes either! Does Miss Donna have a calculator? I can see the numbers adding up now!
Oh, the numbers we must use. Numbers for grants. Numbers for reports. Numbers, numbers, numbers! But the most important numbers go with our mission statement- “Presenting quality programs through excellent puppetry and providing educational experiences to foster individual creativity in order to encourage others to make a difference and to help us show people they matter.” This is so important!
And finally, we need to count all the quarts of soup we will be selling this month. Yes, it’s ham and bean and vegetable beef soup. The deadline is Feb. 11 and the pickup date is Feb. 18, 1-4:30 pm. The cost is $8.50 a quart. Just call 570-838-3133 and place your order. God bless you for helping us change lives one person at a time!
Miss Lisa has scheduled five VBS programs already for this summer, too. That’s a number I can count with my fingers. It’s so exciting! As it looks right now, summer 2023 will be exciting! Please pray that we stay healthy!
Please share about our SafeKIDZ program and Kingdom Kidz with all those children in your lives. Thank you for your encouragement, prayers, and suggestions. You are a blessing!
Until next month remember, “Smile because it looks good on you!” God bless you! My curls look good on me, too!!
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
