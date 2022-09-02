Blake Masters, the Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, once called abortion “demonic” and a “human sacrifice.” His website now says he favors “common-sense regulation” of the procedure. Masters also called the last election a “rotten mess” and said “America would be so much better off” with Donald Trump in the White House. That line is now completely gone from his platform.

As Labor Day approaches, Masters’ desperate attempt to revamp his campaign profile reflects a critical change in the political landscape. Democrats are now playing offense, and the Republicans have been thrown on the defensive. A likely blowout has turned into a nail-biter.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.