When Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s 81-year-old Republican leader, recently froze up during a news conference, he triggered tremors of trepidation in both parties. If something like that were to afflict 80-year-old Joe Biden or 77-year-old Donald Trump, the whole trajectory of the campaign could be altered in an instant.

But even if those elderly leaders avoid such blatant examples of frailty, the McConnell Moment is a stark reminder that age will play a major role in the next election.

Steve Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

