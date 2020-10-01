Anyone seen the GOP health care plan?
The Trump health care plan.
Has anyone heard what it is?
Just what is the Trump Republican beautiful health plan for everyone? Been hearing about it for four years.
What is it?
Joe Brzostowski,
Milton
———
Remember our heroes
While scanning the internet, I was looking at the 109th Field Artillery, Battery B, Company C , and was delighted to see a picture of Kelly Ryan. He and two of my brothers, Jim and Charlie, were in the 190th that left Lewisburg at the start of World War II.
I was just a kid then, but I remember it well. Wow, it was so great to see that photo of Kelly, and remember all these men so well, who made up the Worlds Greatest Generation. I wonder what they would think, if those who are gone could come back and see the mess that we have in today’s world, and gave up so many years of their youth, to fight a war. We owe it to all of those who’d went before us to get out and vote, but make sure you think, before you vote.
Dave Meachum,
Port Richey, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.