Union County World War II Honor Roll
The original Union County WW2 honor roll was in the grassy area between the federal building in Lewisburg and the bank.
Made of wood, it deteriorated and was torn down and hauled away. Many decades later Drew Machamer had the dream of building a more permanent monument with all the names that served from our county, and he was a true visionary. Drew approached my father-in-law, Al Hess, with the idea and this dynamic duo made the monument a reality in Mifflinburg. Every year we hold our Veterans Day ceremony at the honor roll. We also do a benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home and quite proud of what we are accomplishing.
Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the Union County WW2 Honor Roll and as you can guess that many years of weather has caused some issues that need addressed. The project we are presently involved with is repairing the 10 spotlights that illuminate the monument.
We had an electrician look over the job and several options were considered. The estimate has come in at $700 and we are welcoming donations to help out with this revamping. Any financial assistance is greatly appreciated and tax deductible.
Donations can be sent to: Union County Veterans Foundation, c/o 916 Washington Ave., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To see more about what we are doing in Mifflinburg please visit our Facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg Pa.
In closing we welcome you to join us on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., for our Veterans Day program. Our speaker is Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for the Veterans Affairs, here in Pennsylvania. Our pledge in Mifflinburg is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them, and where every day is Veterans Day
Doug and Tracy Walter, Union County Veterans Foundation
Linntown
--
What shall we call him?
During the early days of the republic, there was some question as to what title to grant the nation’s chief executive officer. Members of the Congress were concerned as to the signal the wrong title might send. After all, we had just fought a war to rid ourselves of King George III, and we had committed to the idea that we aspired to be a democratic republic.
Various ideas were floated. “His Exalted Highness,” “His Elective Highness,” and Washington’s own suggestion: “His High Mightiness” were among those considered. At a dinner party for a select group of members of the House of Representatives, Washington asked Peter Muhlenberg, who had been one of his trusted subordinates in the Continental Army, what he thought. “Why General, if we were certain that the office would always be held by men as large as yourself it would be appropriate” then went on to caution that if a small man be elected, it would not wear so well. We seem, in Donald Trump, to have elected the small man Muhlenberg warned of 235 years ago.
The founding fathers settled on the title of “president” and nothing more. At the completion of a president’s time in office, they were expected to do as Washington did, namely go home and exit the political life of the republic. As for powers, the Constitution granted former presidents none but those afforded to citizens, meaning that they sit neither above nor below the law. They, like us, are expected to obey the law and bear the penalties the same as any other citizen when they break the law.
All this is foreign to Citizen Trump. That the Department of Justice suspected Trump of violating the law, requested a search warrant after providing “probable cause” to a federal judge, and had the FBI meticulously execute the warrant is part of the justice process we the people agreed to at the nation’s founding. Either no one is above the law, or we need accept the reality that the republic is terminal and the reign of “His Exalted Highness” King Donald I and his minions darkly before us.
Joseph R Fischer, Northumberland
