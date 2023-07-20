Before schoolchildren see their teachers, they often see food service and custodial workers.
That is who I represent as a food service worker and officer of my union AFSCME Local 794.
We have been at the bargaining table trying to negotiate a fair contract that includes a living wage for those of us who dedicatedly do these essential jobs.
Unfortunately, our employer, the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD), has been proposing nothing more than starvation wages while launching an anti-union campaign that is doing nothing but hurting workers and our district as a whole.
On top of that, I have been demoted at work, and it is hard not to believe that it is because of my role in negotiating on behalf of my fellow employees. The demotion also came after I filed a harassment complaint. This demotion has hurt me both emotionally and financially, and it has made my living situation even more difficult.
Not only was I demoted, but they also reduced my pay by more than $4 an hour, as well as cut my hours, leaving me to wonder how I will now provide for my family. I now make $12.11 an hour after working eight years in the district, lowering each paycheck by almost $500, costing me $1,000 per month.
Currently, some of the union workers of LASD make less than $12 an hour. I don’t have to tell anyone reading this that this is an inadequate and insulting level of pay, especially for such hardworking, dedicated employees who keep this district running.
When they actually came to the table, this school district proposed to double the employees’ healthcare costs, give them $.25 (per hour for each year) wage increase, and rejected longevity increases that they previously provided to the non-union employees. This is unacceptable.
We need the community to continue to support us. Please email schoolboardmembers@dragon.k12.pa.us and ask them to return me to my previous position. Ask them to provide all their employees dignity, respect, and a living wage. Ask them to respect their workers and respect their union.
Thank you,
Amanda Foerster, Lewisburg
