Today’s column is written mostly by Ray Stedman. Please see contact page at the end of this column. Until I state otherwise, this is his writing. “ Must we hear now that you too are doing all this terrible wickedness and are being unfaithful of our God by marrying foreign women?” Read Nehemiah 13:23-29.
The nations among whom Israel was called to live were unusually degenerate. They practiced public lewdness. Their immorality had spread diseases among their people. They killed their children by throwing them alive into furnaces of fire in worship to their god Molech. To protect the Israelites from these dangerous practices, God had told them not to intermarry with these peoples. Though intermarriage might look right and proper to us, it would introduce to the Israelites attitudes and concepts that would ultimately undermine their faith and destroy them and their nation. This is what happened.
Though Solomon, David’s own son, was said to be the wisest man who ever lived, he contracted over a thousand marriages with foreign women who brought their gods with them and eventually introduced pagan practices into the worship of Israel. By the time Solomon’s son came to the throne, the nation was so divided it could no longer exist as one but was separated into two. So this was a very wise pledge to make.
This command is actually repeated in Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians, not concerning racial distinctions, but religious. He says, Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness? What harmony is there between Christ and Belial? What does a believer have in common with an unbeliever? What agreement is there between the temple of God and idols? 2 Corinthians 6:14-16.
Many Christians have ignored that to their own detriment by intermarrying with others who are not believers in Christ. They have thereby so undermined their own faith that evil in many ways has ultimately crept in and destroyed their marriages. There is no guarantee that if you marry a Christian you are going to have a happy marriage, because there are other principles involved. But it is much more likely that two Christians will be happy together because there are principles and practices taught to us in the Word that make for happiness in marriage.
It is certain that if you disobey this command, however, you are opening the door to much heartache, struggle, and misery. There are passages designed to help people who have disobeyed this principle because God is very practical and merciful. He recognizes that for various reasons, intermarriage may occur. There are guidelines to help handle those situations. But by and large this is practical wisdom that needs to be adhered to today. Marry those who share the same faith you have, because faith is the basis for all of life.
Life Application: Lord the guidelines You have given for living are good and right. Thank you that you love enough to protect me from that which ultimately would bring hurt and misery to me and to others.
Excerpted with permission from Unequal Yoke, 2023 by Ray Stedman Ministries. All rights reserved. Visit RayStedman.org for the complete library of Ray Stedman material. Please direct any questions to webmaster@RayStedman.org.
This is Betty from here. My mother taught me very early that I should seek to marry someone who was from the same belief system as myself. I can say with an honest, open heart that I am glad she instilled that belief in me. But she received that knowledge from the Word of God. Our Heavenly Father did bless me with my early marriage, and again with my late age marriage too. I pray you will consider telling your children and grandchildren this wonderful truth. Seek to marry one who has the same faith and Christian worldview as yourself.
Believers look at world events and news differently than one who does not have a Christian view of the world. There are other world views, of course. So lets look at the term “worldview.” Every worldview has these factions.
“An explanation of the world.”
1. A Futurology, answering the question, “Where are we heading?”
2. Values, answers to ethical questions: “What should we do?”
3. A methodology, or theory of action: “How should we attain our goals?”
4. An epistemology, or theory of knowledge: “What is true and false?”
5. An etiology. A constructed world-view should contain an account of its own: “building blocks,” its origins and construction.
It is not my intention to explain different world views, just to give you a study of thought if you want to explore your own view of the world.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
