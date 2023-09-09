Today’s column is written mostly by Ray Stedman. Please see contact page at the end of this column. Until I state otherwise, this is his writing. “ Must we hear now that you too are doing all this terrible wickedness and are being unfaithful of our God by marrying foreign women?” Read Nehemiah 13:23-29.

The nations among whom Israel was called to live were unusually degenerate. They practiced public lewdness. Their immorality had spread diseases among their people. They killed their children by throwing them alive into furnaces of fire in worship to their god Molech. To protect the Israelites from these dangerous practices, God had told them not to intermarry with these peoples. Though intermarriage might look right and proper to us, it would introduce to the Israelites attitudes and concepts that would ultimately undermine their faith and destroy them and their nation. This is what happened.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

