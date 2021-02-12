Battle lines
Our neighbor and her friends pulled up in front of our homes after having lunch and her friends spotted our elephants on the front porch and in the flowerbeds.
Quickly assuming that they were there for political reasons derogatory comments were
made about a person they had not yet met. Sadly this is the world we live in and how the battle lines have been drawn. Talk of working together for a greater good and respecting others just isn't the way it really is.
Thankfully our neighbor explained that our elephants are there because we are diehard Alabama Crimson Tide fans and that the elephant is our mascot.
But I couldn't help but wonder if any of her buddies are Auburn fans as they would probably still hate our elephants.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
