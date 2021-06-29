Perhaps you’ve read about, or even seen, the exchange between Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and members of Congress last week. Milley was asked a question about critical race theory at the United States Military Academy at West Point and responded specifically to Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who — let it be noted — is not a veteran.
Argue all you want about policy, fine. Gen. Milley, however, is a combat veteran, having earned two Combat Infantry Badges (CIB), a Bronze Star, Special Forces Tab and Ranger Tab, just to mention a few. The fact that he defended the academy, and education in general, is something to be applauded. As more and more people attempt to re-write history, learning and reading are becoming less and less valued.
Gen. Milley graduated from Princeton, where he was commissioned as an officer through the university’s Reserve Officers Training Corps. He also earned master’s degrees from Columbia University and the Naval War College.
All of that to say, he’s well educated, and well traveled. He’s earned his stripes, so to speak.
Gaetz, and others it seems, are willing to attack the likes of Milley because he is well educated. Nevermind the fact that armed with all of that education from those prestigious institutions of higher learning, he was willing to pick up a rifle and stand in defense of the nation he still defends to this day. There are generals in today’s military — check their chests for the CIB — who have not served in combat.
As is so often the case these days, Gaetz and other lawmakers — including those on the other side of the aisle — use hearings to not get at the heart of the matter at hand, but to score political points or denigrate the person being questioned.
Education is not something to be attacked in America. America needs educated people for everything from engineering to science to law and politics. Since Vietnam, it has required college-educated men and women for positions as officers. These commissioned officers come from the military academies as well as Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) at public universities across the country, such as Penn State, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven as well as smaller, liberal arts colleges and universities such as Bucknell or Lycoming.
Former President Donald Trump slammed Milley as a “woke” general during a rally over the weekend in Ohio. Wouldn’t it be nice to see Trump say something nice about someone, anyone who has dedicated their life in service of the country, and for whom he may have disagreements? Yes, it would. Inferior men often hide behind insults to disguise their own shortcomings.
When it comes to leadership, let me have Gen. Milley any day, and twice on Sunday. His credentials speak for themselves. Even his wife has shown a selflessness so lacking in today’s political climate. During last year’s Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Hollyanne Milley saved the life of a veteran when she performed CPR after he collapsed and stopped breathing. This all happened steps from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier moments before Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived for the ceremony.
Having a well-read military is good for morale. It’s great in terms of ensuring we have a fighting force ready to deal with any enemy. Imagine going into combat without any knowledge of the basic tenets of that enemy’s system of beliefs, whether religious, military or social. It’s why education is so important at our military academies, and why our military academies at West Point and Annapolis, Md. are consistently ranked among the top universities in the country.
Spare me the woke crap. Having the ability to reason and understand is not weakness. It’s a strength. Gen. James Mattis — hand-picked by Trump, Gen. George Patton, Gen. H.R. MacMaster, President Ulysses S. Grant and even Robert E. Lee, who graduated second in his class from West Point, have all be noted for their written work or voracious reading habits.
Strong men don’t just hone their muscles, they broaden and strengthen their minds.
Never in America did I think I’d have to say that as a means of defense of education.
My father, who was drafted out of high school into service, and combat, in Vietnam — where he earned a Purple Heart with wounds that spared him from an ambush that nearly wiped out his entire company — told me from the time I could remember that I would not enter the military, or the workforce, following high school.
“You’re going to get something I never had the chance to,” he said so many times. “An education.”
There’s value in an American education, and to think otherwise is to think poorly of America and that which it has to offer.
