It’s time for Pennsylvania to open its primaries
Let’s say you’re a voter in Pennsylvania and you like the cut of David McCormick’s jib, or you believe that John Fetterman would be a breath of fresh air in the U.S. Senate.
The problem, though, is that if you are one of the growing number of voters in Pennsylvania not affiliated with either of the two major political parties, you will not be able to cast a ballot in the primary election coming up on May 17. The commonwealth is just one of nine states in the country that has closed primaries. This means that nearly 1.3 million registered voters, a full 15% of the 8.7 million adults who are on the voter rolls, are going to have to sit on the sidelines in two weeks as candidates are chosen to be Pennsylvania’s next U.S. senator and governor, along with congressional candidates and a whole array of legislative seats.
In communities where one party is dominant, the primary can be the most competitive race, with the fall general election little more than a formality. And, as we saw last year, ballot referendums can end up on the primary ballot, shutting out independent voters from decisions on amendments to the state constitution and other questions.
Is it fair that unaffiliated voters – the fastest-growing bloc of voters in the state – should be left out of the process? We don’t think so. At a moment when voting rights are under increasing threat, it’s time Pennsylvania opened its primaries and let all registered voters cast ballots.
Legislation that would make that happen has advanced in Harrisburg before, but has never quite made it over the finish line. The news site Spotlight PA reported this week that a group calling itself Ballot PA, a coalition that includes the League of Women Voters and Common Cause PA, is pushing to end closed primaries, which have been the rule in the state since 1937.
David Thornburgh, executive director of Ballot PA and the son of the late Gov. Richard Thornburgh – the kind of moderate, level-headed leader many look back on with nostalgia – told Spotlight PA, “The primary election really is often the only election... so if you don’t get to vote in the primary, you basically don’t have a vote. It’s hard to find a better example of taxation without representation.”
In a time of intense polarization, advocates believe opening primaries would allow for more middle-of-the-road candidates to come to the fore, since they would have to appeal to a larger slice of the electorate than the partisans that turn out for primaries.
Thornburgh said, “It shouldn’t be a surprise that the people who get elected in those elections are themselves, in fact, representing the extremes of both parties. To my mind, allowing 1.1 million less-partisan voters to participate in those elections broadens the base, increases competition for votes, and forces candidates to speak to a broader cross-section of the electorate.”
Opening our primaries won’t be a silver bullet that will bring peace to our rancorous politics, both in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. But it would certainly help nudge us in a better direction.
Property tax reform is long overdue
Pennsylvania property owners need better friends in Harrisburg.
On Tuesday, the state House of Representatives passed a bill with the kind of overwhelming majority that is usually only seen for naming bridges after fallen soldiers. A legislative body that tends to vote along party lines on almost everything threw those allegiances away with a 198-5 tally.
What gains that kind of consensus? Corporate tax cuts.
But not everything that passes in Harrisburg becomes law. Gov. Tom Wolf has gotten very good at exercising his veto pen. That is unlikely to happen this time. If the bill passes the Senate — which seems likely given the issue has bipartisan support in that chamber, too — the governor has indicated he is optimistic about a final deal.
The proposed change would reduce corporate income tax from 10% to 9% — and, if the state can afford it, down to 8%.
There is a reason this is enjoying such popularity that extends beyond lobbyists. The idea of cutting business taxes has long been a governmental carrot to lure companies. It is used strategically in business parks and other places designated for development or to encourage new business, such as Keystone Opportunity Zones or Keystone Innovation Zones. It was a major tent pole of the federal tax cuts in 2017.
There is logic to it. We need businesses to provide jobs, to buy services from other businesses creating other jobs, etc. Pennsylvania is losing a seat in Congress because the 2020 census showed its growth is sluggish compared to states with booming industries. Counties like Westmoreland are strategizing ways to attract both corporate and individual residents. Lower tax rates make the state attractive for relocation.
So the issue is not that the tax cut is necessarily a bad idea.
It’s that everyone is jumping on board to help when the issue is corporations. However, Pennsylvania homeowners have been begging for decades for solutions when it comes to property taxes and school funding. Where is the unanimity in solving that problem?
It was supposed to be fixed by the legalization of gambling. It hasn’t been. Almost 20 years after those promises, the state’s aging population is still waiting for that help.
Legislators and leaders need to lock themselves down and find answers because that, more than corporate tax cuts, is the way forward. It helps the people. It makes home ownership more attractive, which stimulates the economy, including construction. It would fund education.
And let’s not forget — businesses own a lot of Pennsylvania real estate.
