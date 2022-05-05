May the 4th be with you

When our editor Kevin Mertz ended his Tuesday column on “Star Wars or Star Trek” asking for any super fans of either series to write in to share their opinions, he did not expect a response from the desk across from him.
My earliest memory of Star Wars, George Lucas’ wildly popular and enduring sci-fi/sci-fantasy series? Bath soap.
My parents bought for me, while maybe 4 years old at the time, a bar of Star Wars-branded soap, molded to look like the much-maligned character Jar Jar Binks. If only they’d known how many pounds of action figures and Legos that soap was going to cost them.
I feel a little sheepish admitting just how much of my childhood was colored by characters like Han Solo and Luke Skywalker, the landscapes of the desert planet of Tatooine, the sounds and flashes of the space dogfights and lightsaber duels waged across a galaxy far, far away.
I remember tracing and coloring a newspaper spread from Attack of the Clones with my nanny; poring over the official visual dictionaries published to accompany the release of each movie; watching the final prequel film, Revenge of the Sith, in theaters for a friend’s birthday, my first PG-13 movie.
I delved into the novelizations, the comic books, the video games and the cartoon spin-offs. While the films were complete — or so we all thought— the franchise chugged on, growing into a trans-media juggernaut.
Today only the relatively new “Marvel Cinematic Universe” rivals it in terms of blockbuster cultural ubiquity. I promise I don’t mean that as a slight to the Star Trek fans out there, but the box office numbers bear it out.
I was sitting in my high school calculus class when I read the news that Disney had purchased Lucasfilm for a whopping $4 billion and that a new trilogy of movies, set after the originals, was in the works.
To most people, this was probably interesting and unexpected news, but to me it was earth shattering: A bizarro future I hadn’t imagined in a million years. Granted, the announcement came less than 10 years after the release of the final prequel film in 2005, but cut me some slack, I was young(er).
Fast forward to now and we’ve seen Disney’s sequels come and go to decidedly mixed reception, bringing along with them a slew of big-budget spin-off films and streaming series, like Rogue One and The Mandalorian.
I’ve enjoyed bits and pieces of Disney’s offerings but, like many, I’ve cooled on the franchise as more and more has been piled on to Lucas and Co.’s original vision by synergy-obsessed corporate execs.
The “extended universe” method of storytelling, which has propelled Disney’s Marvel films to unprecedented heights, seems to me to promote an encyclopedic, consumption-based viewing experience, obsessed with self-reference and trivia instead of story and substance.
To be a fan of any media these days, it often feels like collegiate level courses in franchise lore and behind-the-scenes factoids are required.
This is nothing new of course, and certainly doesn’t pertain to Star Wars alone. As the late film critic Roger Ebert wrote in his review of the 2009 movie Fanboys, “Anyone who would camp out in a tent on the sidewalk for weeks in order to be first in line for a movie is more into camping on the sidewalk than movies.”
If my complaints seem to conflict with my own self-admitted fanboyism, well, they do.
It feels silly to write, but my nostalgia for such a personally influential piece of media has been hard to reconcile with my growing discomfort with the ways that said media is made and marketed.
That, coupled with an increasingly toxic online fan base —actress Kelly Marie Tran was bullied off social media by zealous fans unhappy with her character in The Last Jedi— makes me a bit remiss to call myself a Star Wars fan these days.
But this too, is nothing new. The prequel trilogy met with blisteringly poor reception upon release. The 1997 Special Edition re-releases of the original films are still mocked for their unnecessary changes and CGI additions. Even the cute, teddy bear-like Ewoks in 1983’s Return of the Jedi disappointed audiences who were promised a planet of Wookies.
Despite my own tepid reaction to Disney’s efforts and my cynicism surrounding their corporate practices, the fact remains: These are movies about magical space samurai.
These are movies about good versus evil, about hope and rebellion. They’re made to inspire children and young adults, to transport them to new worlds and give them larger than life characters to aspire towards. That’s why so many people, including myself, have fallen in love with them since the first film’s release in 1977.
While the new films aren’t for me, it’s heartwarming to see a new generation of young girls and boys discover the series that has meant so much to me and to generations of fans before me.
