Jewelry trends are just like every other fashion. Companies change the trends just like clothing fashions. As fashion changes, many people need to buy the next great thing. That’s what keeps the industry in business. Jewelry fashions change as well.
In part of the ‘50s it was fashionable to wear those plastic, individual beads of many colors. Called “Pop Beads,” they popped apart and were put back together much the same as a baby’s large toy beads. I bought a set of light yellow ones.
It was trendy in the ‘50s to wear a boyfriend’s ring on a chain around your neck. When I had a steady boyfriend, it seemed the ring would wear completely through.
Scarves also have followed trends through the years. Just when you think they are out of vogue, another idea surfaces. There are more than a dozen ways to wear a scarf, all seasons.
In the late ‘80s, early ‘90s we made fabric necklaces stuffed with marbles which were separated by beads. Today, one can make costume jewelry from most anything. People use sea shells, watch parts, wooden, metal, stone pieces or anything.
In my early years, I played with my mother’s screw type pinkish imitation pearl ear rings. As I recall, they were the only pair she had. She allowed me to wear them to join church, and a few other times. I always thought my mother was beautiful and didn’t need jewelry or make up. I believe my dad thought the same.
Pierced ears were once very uncommon to most “common” people. It has been in the past 30 years that many people have pierced ears. Daughter Paula and I had them done together when I was 35, she was 14.
My collection of inexpensive costume jewelry is substantial. I have many pins and necklaces, both self-made and as gifts. My students gave me many. My family has done so also.
There was a time in the ‘60s and ‘70s when Sarah Coventry jewelry parties were the rage; I still have pins from them. I sold AVON in the 60’s and have some of those old pins. Over the years I have lost some jewelry.
I have very little “real” jewelry, meaning gold and silver and real precious stones. I always wear ear rings, nearly always the same bracelets and my wedding ring.
I lost a red “friendship” ring as a teenager. I had another interesting ring. It was a real Liberty dime pounded out three-dimensional. I don’t know what happened to it.
In the Bible, Onyx stones were spoken of first and most frequently. Christians are compared to jewels for their beauty and variety. Precious stones greatly vary in color, quality, and in value, with an endless variety of shade, mixture, fineness, hardness, and size.
The Lord’s jewels are greatly diversified! They are varied in their gifts and graces, in their tempers and dispositions, in their talents, etc. One is courageous, another is timorous. One is strong – another is weak in faith. One is zealous, another is cold and lifeless. One burns with love – another mourns its deficiency. One is full of hope, another is despondent.
Like jewels, we have strengths. I found a few examples in the scriptures. Abraham’s strength was faith. Moses, meekness. Joshua, valor. Job, patience. David, devotion. Jeremiah, sympathy. Daniel, courage. Paul, zeal. John, love.
And then look at the Church of God, all the variety gives beauty and strength to the Church.
Jewels are placed in rings, seals, earrings, and crowns. The breast-plate of the high-priest under the law was adorned with jewels. See Exodus 28:15-28.
Jewels are highly ornamental, and therefore, people fond of appearance attach them to their clothing or some part of the body. They are an aid to see part of our personality. But most of all: Believers, as jewels are “the glory of Christ.” Instead of the outward appearance, God looks at the heart. Adorn yourself in the beauty of Christ!
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.