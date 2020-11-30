Pa. counties need health department authority
The coronavirus pandemic is one big stew pot. The sometimes confusing information that emerges points to a lot of cooks stirring the soup.
On the state level, there is the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which coordinates information from 67 counties — plus hospitals and nursing homes and personal care homes and labs and coroners and more — and distributes it through multiple websites, as well as news conferences with the governor and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and communication directly with various agencies.
And then there are the counties. And the school districts. And the municipalities.
That’s a lot of cooks, all of whom aren’t always getting their information in the same way.
For example, Dr. Debra Bogen is director of the Allegheny County Health Department. When reporters have questions about covid-19 data in Allegheny, they can ask her at a news conference or seek out answers through her office.
But Pennsylvania’s Act 315 only provides funding to six counties and four municipalities for health departments. The coronavirus pandemic shows why those departments are important.
Westmoreland County doesn’t have one of those local departments. That can sometimes leave people wondering where the information for the county is coordinated. There are no weekly news conferences that update the public or the media, even though Westmoreland’s numbers have been rising at a commensurate rate to Allegheny’s.
The commissioners did form a task force, and that has been key in response.
Department of Public Safety is working on it, handling logistics, distributing equipment and coordinating with hospitals and, according to Director Roland “Bud” Mertz, operating in a beneficial partnership with other entities that came out of that task force. That is admirable, and the work is important.
But that department already has a job to do, and just giving them an additional, overwhelming task isn’t the same as having a department devoted to that job.
“It just shows you how the commissioners have no true authority on this. We’re not allowed to have a health department,” Commissioner Chairman Sean Kertes said. “What it comes down to is we have to rely on the state 110%. The coordination has to come from our state officials, and the funding has to be there. … It does get very frustrating.”
Maybe a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic is no reason to create a new department in the 57 counties that don’t have a county or municipal office in the backyard. That makes sense. But there has to be some kind of direction or assistance the state can give counties in trying times like these.
Because the only thing worse than too many people stirring the pot is having so many pots on the stove something gets missed.
— Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
———
Kelly misses the mark on election
Erie’s Congressman Mike Kelly, R-16th District, expressing concerns about the “health of our republic,” this week announced his Protect Election Integrity Act. It aims to restore faith in our electoral system, which, Kelly said, has been undermined by the “administration of the election” in several states.
We have no quarrel with any good faith effort to improve our elections and share, deeply, Kelly’s concerns about the republic.
But to be clear, voters and election officials in states red and blue just recorded a triumph. Americans turned out in record numbers to cast ballots amid a deadly pandemic in what President Donald Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the most secure election in American history.
Joe Biden beat Trump, resoundingly. Republicans, including Kelly, made strong showings in races down ballot. The election was something all Americans should celebrate.
What corrodes Americans’ faith in their electoral system is not the election just past, but the torrent of lies about it coming from the defeated president. He refuses to concede and seeks to thwart voters’ will in court. In case after case, there is no evidence of widespread election fraud that would overturn the results.
We agree with one piece of Kelly’s proposed reforms — making changes to ensure prompt counting of mail-in ballots.
Of course, that is what Democrats and county election officials in Pennsylvania sought prior to the election. But state Republicans would consider it only if paired with other “poison pill” measures that seemed tailored to disenfranchise mail-in voters, who were mostly Democrats.
As that debate wore on, Kelly and others, meanwhile, sued the state with a complaint that dovetailed with Trump’s campaign to undermine mail-in voting.
With Pennsylvania election workers unable to process and count mountains of mail-in ballots until Election Day, the tally stretched on for days. Rather than explain the expected delay, the president and his allies seized on it to sow doubt.
Since the election, Kelly has urged patience as “investigations” proceed. Wrongdoing should be rooted out. But in its absence, “patience” serves to advance one of the president’s last and most pernicious strategies, delaying the state certification of election results in the hope that the selection of electors will fall to Republican-controlled legislatures in key states, who might then override voters’ sovereign will.
Voters embraced Biden, who campaigned on a return to national unity. That can only happen if his opponents agree to embrace the shared plane of truth upon which the democratic process depends.
By continuing to advance or tolerate false claims about election failures, Trump and his GOP enablers engage in dangerous brinksmanship in a country already driven to the breaking point — not by disagreements in principle and fact, which have always been with us — but by searing divisions manufactured by disinformation.
Let the reform start there.
— Erie Times-News
