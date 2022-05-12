It’s great that so many of us took to our porches and balconies to bang pots in support of nurses during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. They deserved these salutes.
It’s fitting that, ever since 9/11, we’ve been more aware of the weighty risks taken on by first responders and their families. They earned every standing ovation they’ve received since.
And, on a less dramatic note, the workers at the seven McDonald’s in Central Pennsylvania that I run (along with my sons) certainly appreciate it when you offer a heartfelt thank you as they serve you that food you hankered for at odd hours of the morning or evening.
Thank-yous are great, but sometimes they need to be backed up actions. This is one of those times.
You see, one thing all these workers have in common is they do jobs where you must show up for work somewhere specific. Also, their shifts aren’t limited to weekdays, 9 to 5; they often must report for duty on weekends, evenings, and even the wee hours of the morning.
Here’s another thing many of these hard-working folks have in common: They have kids. And many find it next to impossible to line up safe child care while they work shifts during hours the rest of us sit comfortably at home. Child care is a never-ending strain and financial challenge – particularly for the single parents among them.
he stressful difficulty these workers experience ends up dinging the bottom line and workforce stability of many Pennsylvania employers like me. The shortage of good child care during non-traditional hours makes it harder to hire and keep good people. Child care crises force many unavoidable work absences from otherwise reliable workers, leading to lost productivity and higher costs due to overtime and the need to find fill-ins.
A survey conducted by Children First with the Pennsylvania Chamber for Business and Industry found that, before COVID, 72% of businesses that require weekend or off-hours shifts reported difficulty hiring staff. After the pandemic hit, that already big number soared to 95%. Among 54 businesses of all kinds that were surveyed across the Commonwealth, 91% reported the pandemic made their staffing shortages worse, with child care a leading reason.
As it did with many problems in our society, the pandemic forcefully underscored and worsened a child care dilemma that has long haunted the state’s residents and businesses.
During the pandemic, health concerns, high stress, and low pay led many workers in the already understaffed child care sector to quit. That deepened the shortage of regular weekday, daytime child care slots; meanwhile, open slots in non-traditional hours became nearly as impossible to find as unicorns or yetis.
As dire as the situation has become in urban and suburban areas, it’s even worse around Pennsylvania’s vast rural areas. Manufacturers based in such areas told Children First that the nearest day care is an hour’s drive from their site. If your shift ends at 5, yet that nearest, understaffed daycare insists you pick your child up by 5:30, how is that supposed to work?
Many employers care about their workers and want to help them manage their child care challenges. I know I do. But there’s a limit to what bosses can do, given the shortage of overall capacity in the sector.
Jobs are out there, jobs that could offer people a superior, family-supporting wage and a chance at career advancement. What keeps many Pennsylvanians, particularly single moms, from seizing those opportunities?
Often, it’s the lack of affordable childcare, particular for the off-hours and weekend work that companies competing in a fierce global economy often must fill.
What can be done?
First, a solution will require public-private partnerships based on good communication among governments and business leaders.
State and county governments could boost incentives and cut unnecessary regulations for child care providers to offer more slots in non-traditional hours. Governments should also be talking with businesses and unions to get a clearer idea of what’s needed and the most innovative ideas for how to meet the need.
Regional child care provider associations could provide mentoring and technical assistance to individual providers seeking to expand hours. That technical support could be underwritten by grants from the businesses that stand to benefit hugely if more off-hours childcare capacity helps recruit and retain employees.
I’m a businessman, a lawyer, and the owner of a working farm. Every day, I deal with issues by looking at the data, listening to what it is telling me, then working the problem until solutions emerge.
The urgency is clear. So, let’s get our minds around the facts, start talking to one another, then keep working the problem until we work it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.