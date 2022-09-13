Did you ever hear grownups say, “The days just go by so quickly when you get older”? Well, this summer certainly has. And where did our two weeks of vacation go? My hand, Miss Donna, (our founder) spent most of it getting healthy and resting!
For three days in August, she checked Miss Curly and Miss Donna into a room at Evangelical Community Hospital and didn’t realize she was that ill. So, there I was stuck on her desk at the puppet home (11 E Third St., Watsontown, PA 17777) until just this past weekend. Imagine being the only one in a hot, stuffy office with a large desk, filing cabinet, computer, copiers, and lots of papers. Oh, and a telephone which rings but you cannot answer. Those days certainly did not go quickly!
What did I do while she was gone? It was fun just thinking about the seven vacation Bible schools, and all the children we saw. Each was great and not one was the same! Talk about variety or as Miss Donna’s mom used to say, “It was a Heinz 57” situation. Miss Lisa (general manager) kept us busy. Then at the end of July she became ill. Can you believe that Miss Donna and I had to present a VBS by ourselves? Thank goodness Mr. Doug (our audio-visual tech) ran the sound. Wouldn’t that have been quite a problem if Miss Donna and I had to do the sound, too? Wow! We are praising God that we are all healthy now and ready for the fall schedule.
Thinking about the first program of the fall made me a little shaky. The first was the Lycoming County Balloonfest this past Saturday. Three programs were on tap for us, with Miss Donna napping in between. On Sunday, we presented a service at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church. Yes, we are back in full swing, and I’m jumping for joy! In fact, my curls are bouncing!!
This Saturday be sure to wave at us as we travel down Front Street in Milton for the Harvest Festival parade! Miss Lisa has been dreaming about the float and what we will put on it. One can only imagine how she will design it. You’ll hear the music from a block away as we travel through town. It’s guaranteed to have you singing and clapping. Well, that’s what happened at the Little League World Series parade last month! Those curls will be bouncing again.
On Sept. 24, the puppet van will carry us to Port Royal, where we will present two programs for their fall event. Don’t panic, though. Our French fry stand will be on the corner of Third and Main in Watsontown during the Watsontown yard sales. Now I know what you are thinking! The gears are turning! You are asking, “How will they do that?” Thanks to the Berean Sunday school class (Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton) this will happen. What a great group of volunteers! Stop by and visit them! Curls bouncing! French Fries munching! Hmmm!
And now you are wondering if the puppet home will be open the second and third Saturdays of September. My head is shaking back and forth. There’s no way Miss Lisa and Miss Donna can pull that one off. And there’s only one of me!!! You’ll need to wait until October 8 for the puppet show and October 15 for the FREE movie. Just wait until you see all the new and exciting activities we have found for your fun day. Remember, if you are coming just for the puppet show, the cost is $3 per child (2 and younger are free). The movie is free. If you are coming for the show and activities, it’s $7.00 for the afternoon. And if you are coming for the movie and activities, it’s $7.00. Again, 2 and younger are FREE. Now that’s a deal! You will go home with a bag full of your own creations and lots of memories. Oh, my curls are in the air!!!
Miss Lisa is so creative and full of fun ideas for children of all ages. Give her a call (570-838-3133) to plan a child’s birthday party. There’s lots to do at the puppet home for a party- a puppet show, a variety of activities, and lots of things to take home. 3-4 hours of fun and memories! Our volunteers are the coolest, too! They love to help children be creative! AND I WILL BE THERE!!!! Just look for my green, bouncing curls!
The time has certainly gone fast while writing this! I’m exhausted, but excited about the month of September and what we will be doing!!! Save this article and join us!! Be sure to say “hi” to me, Miss Donna, Miss Lisa, and Mr. Doug! I’ll remind Miss Lisa to put FREE vouchers in her bag to give you just for saying “hi” to us!!!! Those vouchers are for FREE admission to the puppet home activities ($7.00).
Until next month remember, “Smile because it looks good on you!” God bless you! My curls look good on me, too!!
Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz , 1 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net
