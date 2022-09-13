Did you ever hear grownups say, “The days just go by so quickly when you get older”? Well, this summer certainly has. And where did our two weeks of vacation go? My hand, Miss Donna, (our founder) spent most of it getting healthy and resting!

For three days in August, she checked Miss Curly and Miss Donna into a room at Evangelical Community Hospital and didn’t realize she was that ill. So, there I was stuck on her desk at the puppet home (11 E Third St., Watsontown, PA 17777) until just this past weekend. Imagine being the only one in a hot, stuffy office with a large desk, filing cabinet, computer, copiers, and lots of papers. Oh, and a telephone which rings but you cannot answer. Those days certainly did not go quickly!

Donna Bridge is founder of Kingdom Kidz , 1 501(c3) nonprofit organization and lives in Milton. Send your comments to her at misscurly@ptd.net

