Our nation was founded on the principle of equal rights for all people, but the fulfillment of this promise has been long in coming for many Americans.
A historic turning point occurred on June 28, 1969, in New York City, with the onset of the Stonewall Riots. During these riots, LGBTQ+ citizens rose up and fought against the discriminatory criminal laws that have since been declared unconstitutional.
PRIDE Month is celebrated every June by members of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) community and their allies. The month-long celebration includes pride parades, workshops, and concerts that serve not only as opportunities to recognize lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals’ history but also as a way for people to come together to support, encourage, and celebrate their differences.
Pride Month, is an outward display of the LGBTQ+ community’s refusal to let anyone or anything dim their light. The collective decision to unite and declare #LoveWins is the ultimate example of progress.
On Aug. 27, 2022, the first Northumberland County Pride event will be held at the Sunbury Amphitheater. Organized by the newly formed non-profit, PRIDE in the Susquehanna Valley.
We urge all residents to respect and honor our diverse community, and join us on Aug. 27 to celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.
PRIDE of the Susquehanna Valley
Victoria Rosancrans
Jacob Kelley
Gwen Bobbie
Kristine Rosancrans
Corrine Albright
Tequila Daniels
