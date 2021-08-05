Rotary appreciates banner sales
The Milton Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who supported the Hometown Heroes Banner program this year.
We sold 35 banners honoring our military, a school teacher, COVID-19 nurse, and other leaders in Milton.
The club will begin selling banners again next spring. Anyone interested in being placed on the waiting list can e-mail miltonparotary@gmail.com.
Ginnetta Reed, president
Milton Rotary Club
