Recently, I walked up to purchase hot-dogs at the supermarket where I regularly shop, only to discover the price of the packet had increased by more than $1 since the last time I purchased the item several weeks ago. While the price increase wasn’t a surprise — given that the cost of everything keeps spiraling — what was a bit disturbing was a sign under the price tag on the rack bragging about the low price.
No business should brag about low prices on items where the price just increased. It’s bad customer relations, and bad marketing. Or, is it good marketing in that the business is trying to make customers think the price is low? And maybe the price is lower than what would be paid at other retailers?
As if being put off by the hot-dog price hike wasn’t enough, as I was carrying my groceries to the car I realized that one of the plastic shopping bags — containing a bottle of soda — had ripped.
While prices of everything continue to increase, the supermarket that I shop at has started using the most poor-quality plastic shopping bags. I’ve been careful — either by double bagging items or not placing as many in a bag — since I realized several months ago that the bags are incredibly flimsy.
In fact, the first time I discovered the newly flimsy bags came as I was carrying a bag — once again containing soda — to my car. I didn’t realize the bag ripped, the bottle dropped out, cracked and started spraying soda all over the parking lot. Luckily I wasn’t near any other cars, and only the pavement became a little sticky.
With the price of everything increasing, one would think supermarkets would at least not “go cheap” on the bags they provide to customers. It may be a cost-saving effort, but I’m willing to bet the move is actually costing the chain more as I’m sure I’m not the only consumer who has resorted to double-bagging items.
Price increases aren’t only hurting us at the supermarket. For some reason, most television networks have developed their own online streaming services, which they charge extra dollars to subscribe to. And most of the “cool shows” are being put on these services, rather than on traditional television channels.
While I —largely — have no choice but to buy groceries, I can choose my entertainment venues. At this point, I refuse to subscribe to an online streaming service. I pay enough for television — again, my choice, a luxury — but I won’t shell out any extra dollars to help vastly wealthy entertainment companies get richer.
I would love to get Paramount+ to watch the current — and apparently final — season of “Picard.” I’ve been a fan of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” — and spinoffs “Deeps Space Nine” and “Voyager” — since I was a teenager.
Fortunately with “Picard,” episode recaps are posted online each Thursday, a few hours after the new episodes air. And with videos of key scenes being posted on YouTube, I can pretty much follow what is taking place in the series. I don’t have to shell out extra dollars to Paramount to watch a program I would desperately love to tune in to.
After today, there are only two more episodes left in the 10-episode series. I have read complaints that the season has turned into a trip down memory lane. However, that’s exactly what a series like this should entail, if it really is the last adventure together for members of “The Next Generation” crew. From what I’ve read and seen, the plot also looks solid, and contains many elements of a classic science-fiction space series.
Unless they appear in the episode being released today, I believe the series is only lacking appearances by Colm Meaney’s “Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine” character Miles O’Brien, and Dwight Schultz’ Reginald Barclay, who appeared in various “Star Trek” series.
Schultz — the same actor who played Murdock on “The A-Team” — is a brilliant actor, when it comes to playing flamboyant characters. Barclay was a shy crew member, a bit of a comic relief who often found himself in harrowing situations. He was also incredibly intelligent and capable of pulling various “Star Trek” crews out of impossible situations.
While there’s been no indication Barclay will appear in “Picard,” it would be a truly fitting end to the series to have this character be the one who ultimately saves the crew from what looks, right now, like it’s a situation where they — and humanity in general — cannot survive the plot of the evil Changelings.
As I wrap this column up, I’m off to the supermarket. And I will be double bagging my groceries, all while continuing to contemplate canceling my television subscription in order to afford the ever-increasing prices at the market.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.