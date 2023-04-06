Recently, I walked up to purchase hot-dogs at the supermarket where I regularly shop, only to discover the price of the packet had increased by more than $1 since the last time I purchased the item several weeks ago. While the price increase wasn’t a surprise — given that the cost of everything keeps spiraling — what was a bit disturbing was a sign under the price tag on the rack bragging about the low price.

No business should brag about low prices on items where the price just increased. It’s bad customer relations, and bad marketing. Or, is it good marketing in that the business is trying to make customers think the price is low? And maybe the price is lower than what would be paid at other retailers?

