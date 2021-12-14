MILTON — James H. Traendly, 82, of High Street, Milton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 19, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late John and Mary (Goff) Traendly.
He was married to the former Margaret R. Borella, who survives.
James graduated from East New York Vocational High School, and he served in the Marine Corps.
He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Milton. James worked as an engineer on the Long Island Railroad and after retirement he chartered his boat “Mystic” for fishing. He was a history and railroad enthusiast and he enjoyed boating. James was a member of the American Legion and VFW, both in Milton.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and three sisters.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 3:30 with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Military honors will follow the funeral.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
