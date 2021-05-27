MILTON — Harold E. Toevs, 83, formerly of Vertie Lane, Milton passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Born March 15, 1938, in Halstead, Kansas, he was the son of the late Edward and Jenny (Hensley) Toevs. He was married Nov. 24, 1962, to the former Emily Fenton, who survives.
Harold was a 1956 graduate of Halstead High School and he attended Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas before receiving his BS degree from Pittsburg State in 1961. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton.
Harold taught high school in Tulsa, Okla., and then he worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in California, Oklahoma and he retired out of Lewisburg as supervisor of education after 25 years of service. After retirement he managed the Milton Community Pool for many years. He was a member of the Elks for over 50 years. Harold was an HO gauge model train enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife, Emily; four children, Gwenn Egresitz and husband, Chuck of Mechanicsburg, Brian Toevs and wife, Olga of Mechanicsburg, Scott Toevs and wife, Heather of Northumberland, and Laura Lane and husband, Brian of Milton; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by a brother, Loren E. Toevs.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, in St. Joseph Cemetery, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
