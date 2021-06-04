MILTON — A memorial service and celebration of the lives of Richard "Dick" and Joan George of Milton will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the Milton Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held afterward at The Watson Inn.
