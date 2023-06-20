Richard A. Chalmers

Richard Alexander Chalmers, age 77, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born on May 2, 1946, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late William Chalmers and the late Mary Elizabeth (Pangburn) Chalmers. He is survived by his wife, Dawn (Ranck) Chalmers who together celebrated 24 years of marriage on January 14th.
Richard attended Lewisburg Area High School as a member of the class of 1964 before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served during the Vietnam era. After 10 years of active duty, serving in Key West, Florida, Newport, Rhode Island, Naples, Italy and Norfolk, VA, he proudly continued to serve through the US Navy Reserves for an additional 20 years and achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer before retiring.
He retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1996 from Allenwood, after 20 years of service at a variety of Prisons throughout the east coast.
In retirement, he was involved in the American Legion Kratzer-Dull Post 182, Lewisburg, where he was a member. He served as Post Commander, Adjutant, and District Commander, supporting American Legions throughout the state. He actively promoted and supported veterans’ service programs, including supporting local veterans, youth activities, the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, and American Legion sports and scholarships.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife to historical places and visiting the ocean. He greatly appreciated time spent supporting his grandchildren in their sports activities and education. He was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling and crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Bucknell Golf Club and he enjoyed attending US Navy Football games in Annapolis and the annual Army vs. Navy Game (Go Navy Beat Army).
Surviving in addition to his wife, are a daughter (with former wife, Debora Machamer Chalmers), Wendy Chalmers and husband Joseph Murphy, of Lewisburg; two brothers, Craig Chalmers and life partner Donna Kleso of Florida, and John Chalmers and wife Bonnie, of Dewart; one sister, Eleanor Daugherty, of Enola; four grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison, Kendall (Mason Breed) and Gracie Murphy; one great-grandchild, Saylor Mae Breed and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William John Chalmers; aunt and uncle, Eleanor (Pangburn) and Robert Shelly; aunt, Sara (Pangburn) Bell and grandparents, John and Frances Pangburn.
Burial with full military honors will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Kratzer-Dull American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The family suggests contributions in Richard’s memory be made in honor/memory of Richard Chalmers to one of the following:
Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home, in memory of Richard A. Chalmers, 138 Veterans Blvd., Duncansville, PA 16635
The American Legion Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or an American Legion of your choice in memory of Richard A. Chalmers.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.