Harold L. Aikey Jr.

MILTON — Harold L. “Butch” Aikey Jr. 54, of Satellite Drive, Milton, passed away on July 5, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Lewisburg on Nov. 5, 1966, he was the son of the late Harold L. Sr. and Nancy (Fisher) Aikey.
Butch was a 1984 graduate of Milton High School and he worked for Ritzcraft and then for The Standard-Journal. He liked motorcycles, hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and going to Pocono to watch the races live. Butch was a fan of Kyle Busch and of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his fiancée, Robin Snyder of Milton; two stepdaughters, Carrisa Snyder and fiancée Jonathan Swiger of Hanover Township, and D’Arcy Werner and husband Michael of Nanticoke; a brother, Donald Aikey of New Columbia; two sisters, Leona Boyer and companion Barry Deeter of White Deer, and Brenda Howard and husband Albert of North Carolina; and four stepgrandchildren, Gavin, Sawyer, Emma and Nicholas.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
