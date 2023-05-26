NEW COLUMBIA — Susan M. Bickel, 71, of New Columbia, passed away on May 25, 2023, at her home. Born in Lewisburg on October 19, 1951, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Vera E. (Page) Specht. She was married to the late James R. Bickel.
Susan was a 1970 graduate of Milton High School, and she worked for American Home Foods, CMSU, and Walmart. She enjoyed mountain rides, campfires and just being in the woods. She loved trips to Put-In-Bay, Ohio.
She is survived by a daughter, Dionne M. Eckert and significant other, Adam Wolfe of Sunbury; a son, Jason A. Bickel and wife, Kasandra Eltringham of Coal Township; two brothers, Ronald Specht of Milton, and Dennis Specht of Mifflinburg; and 10 grandchildren.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a granddaughter, Paige Eckert, and two brothers, Steven Specht, and James Specht.
Friends and relatives will be received for a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.