LEWISBURG - Betty June (Bastian) Krick, 93, of Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg, where she resided since 2015, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She spent her last days at home under Evangelical Hospice Care.
She was born June 26, 1927, in White Deer, a daughter of the late Henry R. and Ida A. (Prowant) Bastian. On May 19, 1945, she married George W. Krick, and they had celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to his death in 1997.
Betty attended Factory one-room school house, White Deer and Watsontown schools.
She worked at American Home Foods for 27 years prior to her retirement. Betty was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Milton.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-laws, Terry and Pat Krick of Watsontown and Gary and Chris Krick of Potts Grove; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Buck of Watsontown and one brother and sister-in-law, Marlin "Bud" and Joan Bastian of Watsontown; two sisters-in-law, Helen Bastian of Florida and Marina Bastian of White Deer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Clarence, and Raymond Bastian; and one sister, Penny Lou Confer.
A funeral service will be performed by Rev. Dr. Stephen Shirk on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and service to begin at 11. Burial will follow at the Milton Cemetery, Golf Course Road, Milton.
