MILTON - Jeanna R. Schutt, 40, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Jan. 5, 1981, in Danville, a daughter of the late Robert and E. Jean (Nash) Snead. She was married to Brian Schutt and her death breaks a marital union of eight years.
Jeanna was a graduate of the Milton High School, Class of 1999. She worked as a receiver at Weis Markets in Milton for 24 years.
She enjoyed Disney, taking photos of Penns Creek racetrack races, and was a caregiver to many.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a stepdaughter, Heather Schutt; three siblings, Patti Davidson of Allentown, Debi (Michael) Pettit of Plattsburg, N.Y., and Randy (Lori) Smead of Savannah, Ga., and her “furbabies” Lulu, Harley and OOgie.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the Shaw Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.