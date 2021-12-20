MILTON — Konica K. Hans, 58, of Golf Course Road, Milton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born May 13, 1963, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of Nancy J. (Maxfield) Hans and the late Robert D. Hans.
Konica attended Milton schools and she worked at Dunkin’ Donuts. She enjoyed fishing, camping and road trips. She liked to cook and bake with her mom. Most importantly she enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy; three sons, Robert Hartley of Milton, Jonathan Hartley of Arkansas and Christopher Hartman of Milton; a sister, Sherry Baird and husband, Dick of Elimsport; her boyfriend, David Magee of Milton; and three grandchildren, Paizely, Matthew and Kynleigh Hartman.
Konica was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and a sister, Tammy Gonzalez.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 1 with the Rev. Ricky Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
