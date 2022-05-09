VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Marine Major Roger B. Neilson, a Milton native, died April 29, 2022, at age 90. He graduated from Milton High School in 1948 and was a member of the Milton Legion.
A full obituary can be seen at altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Marine Major Roger B. Neilson, a Milton native, died April 29, 2022, at age 90. He graduated from Milton High School in 1948 and was a member of the Milton Legion.
A full obituary can be seen at altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.