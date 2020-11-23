MILTON — Patricia F. Flanagan, 92, of Hepburn Street, Milton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the Hospice Center in Maria Hall, Danville.
Born April 9, 1928, in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Horace C. and Genevieve (Healey) Finkle. She was married on Sept. 22, 1951, to Joseph Flanagan who survives. They were married for 69 years.
Patricia was a 1946 graduate of Portland High School in Portland, Conn., and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to the Milton YMCA and she was a huge basketball fan.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; three daughters, Karen Flanagan of Milton, Sharon Flanagan of Milton, and Maureen Butler and husband, Steven of Edgewater Park, N.J.; five grandchildren, Larissa Wolford, Naomi Lentz, Brianne Dauberman, Liam Flanagan-Eister, and Peter Flanagan-Eister; and two great-grandchildren, Tristan Lentz, and Skyler Dauberman.
Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Burgess, and Jackie Finkle.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. Officiating will be the Rev. John D. Hoke.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
