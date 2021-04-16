WATSONTOWN — Robert L. Huff, 77, formerly of Watsontown, passed away April 12, 2021 at Geisinger-Jersey Shore Hospital.
Born Oct. 14, 1943, in Renovo, he was the son of the late Millard F. and Frances H. (Weaver) Huff.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Killius of Norfolk, Va.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
