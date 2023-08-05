NEW COLUMBIA — Ronald E. Huff, 76, of Antler Lane, New Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2023, at his home. Born in Lewisburg on November 14, 1946, he was the son of the late George H. and Marguerite (Frederick) Huff. He was married on May 11, 1968, to the former Barbara Campbell who survives. His death breaks a 55-year marital bond.
Ronald was a 1964 graduate of Milton High School. Ronald served in the Air Force from 1966-1968. In his 31-year career with International Paper and its successor, he worked in Lewisburg, Wisconsin, and South Carolina. He retired in 2000. He attended Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton. He was a longtime member of the Cove Road Hunting Club. He enjoyed baseball, was a lifelong, long-suffering Phillies fan, and he was an avid fantasy baseball participant. He was also a fan of Milton High School sports.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Kyle Huff, of New Columbia, and a daughter, Megan Huff, of York Haven; two sisters, Judy Volonoski of Woodbridge, VA and Mabel Sheasley of Stockton, CA; a sister-in-law, Betsy Blyler and husband Rick of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Vince Volonoski, and Richard Sheasley; and a sister-in-law, Judith Campbell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Milton High School Alumni Association, P.O Box 515, Milton, PA 17847 or to your favorite charity.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St Milton, PA 17847. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.