MILTON — George R. Fisher, 84, of Myrtle Street, Milton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home.
Born April 24, 1936, in New Columbia, he was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Edna (Dodge) Fisher. He was married on June 12, 1954, to the former M. Joan Stamm, who survives. His death breaks a martial union of 66 years.
George was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School and he was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milton. He worked for Milton Manufacturing/North Star Steel/Susquehanna Steel until their closure in 1998. He was a life member of the Milton Moose and the Milton Elks. He was a member of the Milton Bowling Hall of Fame and the West Branch Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; a son, Glenn R. Fisher and wife Rachel of Lewisburg; two daughters, Cathy S. Moser and husband, Ronald of Lewisburg and Cindy Swanger and husband, Melvin of Lewisburg; a sister, Martha Lebard of Milton; nine grandchildren, Jesse Swanger, Andrea Swanger, Carrie Mohring and husband, Eric, Jillian Rogers and husband, Mark, Laura Stahl and husband, Andy, Jared Moser, Sienna Fisher, Wilson Fisher, and Sawyer Fisher; and seven great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by a brother, Lee O. Fisher.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
