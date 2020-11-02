PEARL RIVER, La. — Richard Gordon “Dick” Karchner, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home in Pearl River, La.
A native of Milton, Pa., Dick had been a resident of Pearl River since 1967.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Evelyn Karchner, of Milton; his wife’s parents, Clyde and Anona Crawford, of Pearl River, La.; and brother-in-law, Glynn Fairburn, of Slidell, La.
Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Crawford Karchner; a son, Martin D. Karchner (Paula), of Destrehan, La; three daughters, Gina Ward Troyer (Tate), of Pearl River, La.; Cynthia Ward Mroueh (Mike), of Gulfport, Miss.; and Stephanie Karchner Dunlap (Jeff), of Slidell, La.; his sister, Barbara Karchner Sykes (Charles), of Milton, Pa.; his Uncle Pete, of Milton, Pa.; and his sister-in-law, Eloise Crawford Fairburn, of Slidell, Pa.; six grandchildren, Melissa Monroe, Ashley Champagne, Lyndsay Karchner, Brandon Maxwell, Vincent Stagni (Danielle), and Austin Dunlap II; and two great-grandsons, Beau Casselberry and Lucas Riley. Dick is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and classmates.
Dick graduated from Milton High School, Class of 1955. Dick served in the United States Air Force, and during his service, he completed studies at Yale University’s Institute of Far Eastern Languages. He was deployed to Okinawa, Japan, and other locations. His last assignment was at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, La. While there, mutual friends introduced him to Donna on a blind date and just five months later, they were married in the base chapel at Barksdale. Dick left the Air Force as a staff sergeant and began working in Maryland before the family moved back to Louisiana. He was a manufacturing engineer with The Boeing Co.; Bell Aerospace, where he worked on the SES-100B; and retired in 1999 from Lockheed Martin with 22 years working on NASA’s Space Program.
Dick participated in many community activities, including Pearl River Jr. and Senior High PTAs. He was past president of the Pearl River Lions Club. He was elected to and served 16 years as Alderman on the Pearl River Town Council.
Dick loved family activities with his children, fishing, crafting, and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Dick and Donna sponsored a Panamanian student, Ricardo, who became part of their family. Dick also enjoyed the family’s annual November vacation in Mexico Beach, Fla.
Due to current health restrictions, the family will hold a private celebration of life. Burial at Southeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Slidell will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Pearl River Lions Club, P.O. Box 71, Pearl River, LA 70452, or the Charity of your choice.
Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Highway 41, Pearl River, La. is in charge or arrangements.
