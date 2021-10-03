NEW COLUMBIA - John A. “Squeak” Clemens II, 87, of New Columbia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at his home.
Born June 15, 1934, in Milton, he was the son of the late Malvin and Ora Belle (Judd) Clemens.
John had retired from American Home Foods and was the founder of Clemens Salvage. He served in the US Air Force from 1956 to 1962.
He was an avid collector of many things, especially toys, and enjoyed attending auctions.
John is survived by two sons, Michael Clemens and his wife Brenda of Watsontown, and Greg Clemens of New Columbia; a daughter-in-law, Laura (Clemens) Lapp of Watsontown; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Judd Clemens of Wasilla, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Clemens and a sister, Shirley Treibley.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home with the Rev. Carl Varner officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
