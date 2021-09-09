WATSONTOWN — Alma C. Mensch 92, of Turbot Avenue, Watsontown, passed away Satruday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Aug. 4, 1929, in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Carl Clark and Helen (Hill) Grier. She was married to the late Phillip Parker and to the late Guy Mensch.
Alma graduated from Montgomery High School, and she worked as a seamstress at the Turbotville Dress Factory. She had also worked at American Home Foods in Milton. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. Alma made incredible pies.
She is survived by three children, William Parker Sr. and wife Diane, Bonnie Dunkle and husband, Samuel, and Phillip Parker; a sister, Eleanor Person; and nine grandchildren.
Alma was preceded in death by her two husbands; and a daughter, Barbara Parker.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
