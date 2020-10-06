MILTON — Darlene K. Smith, 71, of Milton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Roseview Manor Nursing Home, Williamsport.
Born June 14, 1949, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Genevieve (Vonada) Yarnell. She was married to David R. Smith for 35 years until his death in 2011.
Darlene was a 1967 graduate of Bellefonte High School and had worked as a CNA for Kramm Healthcare Center, Milton. She collected snowmen and loved watching her grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Nicole Snyder and her companion Doug Biddle of Milton, Merrill Smith and his wife Stephanie of Loyalsock and Adam Smith and his wife Tricia of Milton; two stepchildren, David Smith and his wife Carol of Tennessee, and Brenda Caprio and her husband Mark of New Jersey; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 7 with the Rev. Steve Vaughn officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
