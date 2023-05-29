WATSONTOWN — Anna K. Laubach, 94, of Main Street, Watsontown, passed away on May 27, 2023, at her home. Born in Milton on May 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert and Jennie M. (Dorwalt) Aikey.
Anna attended Milton Schools and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing for her family, playing cards and bingo and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Anna had a large family, 12 children, Maudell (Thomas) Bostian of Danville, Towanna (Grant) Arnold of Milton, Murray (Kathryn) Laubach, Jr. of New Columbia, Libby (Harold) Laubach of New Columbia, Yolanda (David) Dewire of Muncy, Emelio Laubach of Watsontown, Leako Bateman of West Milton, Tarrel (Bonnie) of North Carolina, Doris (James) DeFazio of Florida, Shawn (Jewel) Laubach of Ohio, Tiegre (Rick) Patterson of Florida, and Brock (Tammy) Laubach of Montandon, 29 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a half-sister, Connie Cameron of Milton.
She was preceded in death by two half, brothers, Addison and Rodney Aikey.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her grandson, Major Harold R. Laubach, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.