ENOLA — Bruce D. Shellenberger, 89, of Enola, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in the UMPC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Bruce was the son of the late Roger and Garthyn (Byerly) Shellenberger. Bruce was a graduate of Milton High School, Milton, Pa.; he continued his education at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in education and received his master’s degree in education from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.
He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.
Bruce started his academic career as a Health educator, and driver’s education teacher in the East Pennsboro School District, where he coached ninth grade basketball, he continued his career as a counselor and was instrumental in starting the academic curriculum at Cumberland Perry Vocational School. Bruce retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, as an education advisor.
He was a member of Perry Lodge No.458 F&A.M. and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Harrisburg Forest No. 43. Bruce was an avid and loyal Penn State football fan.
Bruce is survived by his wife Suzanne G. (Brubaker) Shellenberger of 64 years; his children, David B. Shellenberger and wife Betina of Enola, Melodi S. Benson of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Alec T. Shellenberger, Devin M. Shellenberger, both of Enola, Kelsey E. Benson of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kaitlyn S. Benson of St. Petersburg, Florida.
Bruce was preceded in death by his granddaughter Ashley N. Shellenberger.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, in the Richardson Funeral Home, Enola. A viewing will be held from noon until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill, Pa.
Please visit richardsonfs.com to sign the guest book.
Commented