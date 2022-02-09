LEWISBURG - Arlin G. Honaker, 83, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, at Riverview Manor, following a spirited battle with cancer.
She was born March 29, 1938, in Milton, a daughter of the late Harold and Kathryn (Clemens) Gearhart. On Jan. 11, 1975, she married the Rev. Albert N. Honaker Jr., who preceded her in death. Arlin served in her husband’s ministry in the United Methodist Church with numerous congregations in northern Virginia.
Arlin was a 1956 graduate of Milton High School. She spent most of her career in government service, working several years in the FBI before accepting a position with Secret Service, where she retired in 1998.
Over the years Arlin was a devoted member of the congregations where she worshipped, making life-long friendships. Arlin loved traveling and was fortunate to have seen much of the world with her husband with numerous trips to the Holy Land.
Surviving are a stepson and daughter-in-law, Dr. Richard (Ginger) Honaker, of Charlottesville, Va.; a daughter and son-in-law, Theu (Douglas) Weinberg; three grandchildren, Kim (Ayr) Weinberg, Delaney and Dayne Honaker; one great-grandson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry (Dorothy) Gearhart and John (Susan) Gearhart; a sister, Marion Gearhart, all of New Columbia and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two stepchildren, Rob and Ruth Honaker; a stepgrandchild, Michelle Honaker and supporting companion, Don Pulfiser.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be held in the National Memorial Park, Falls Church, Va.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
