MONTGOMERY — Luella R. Winder, 79, of Montgomery, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her home.
Born Aug. 6, 1943, in Watsontown, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline (Frederick) Wertman. On Feb. 5, 1966, she married Wilbur E. “Butch” Winder who preceded her in death on April 10, 2011. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Luella was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked many years for Weis Markets, and later retired as a Quality Control Inspector from West Pharmaceuticals.
Luella was of the Lutheran faith.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, macramé and working with ceramics.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald (Stephanie) Winder and Todd (Rebecca) Winder, all of Montgomery; two brothers, Charles (Holly) Wertman, of Montgomery, and Paul Wertman, of Watsontown; two sisters, Lulu Muffly, of Watsontown, and Mary Kemrer, of Muncy; grandchildren, Shawnee Liesenfeld, Matthew (Ashley) Winder, and Sarah, Emily, Amy and Gabriella Winder; and great-grandchildren, Garrett and Sydney Jones, Joseph, Layla and Quinn Adamik, and Shane, Charlotte, Gene and Nicholas Winder.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Rodney Winder; one grandson, Nicholas Winder; and one brother, Harold Wertman.
Friends will be received from 11a.m. to 1p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 1p.m. with the Rev. James Fladland, officiating.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Luella’s memory be made to First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. Watsontown, PA 17777.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
