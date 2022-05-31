MILTON — Gilbert H. Bennett, 94, of Milton, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in New Columbia on Sept. 10, 1927, he was the son of the late William and Emma Jane (Wertman) Bennett. He was married to the former Lois Meese until her death in 1984, and the former Mary Jane Haag until her death in 2018.
Gilbert was a 1945 graduate of Milton High School, where he excelled in athletics especially football and baseball. He proudly served in the US Army for 20 years, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served during WW II, the Korean War and during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Milton for 72 years, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Milton, the Turbotville VFW, and the Milton American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, loading his own shells, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons, Larry Sheets and his wife Sue of Milton, and Gary Bennett and his wife Donna of McEwensville; a daughter, Sylvia Eschbach and her husband Rollin Jr. of Milton; two stepdaughters, Bonnie Stevenson and her husband Mike of St. Thomas, and Darla Trew and her husband Jason of Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by three great-grandchildren, and three brothers, Clyde Bennett, Lorine Bennett, and his twin Wilbert Bennett.
Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will be on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway, Milton, with Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
