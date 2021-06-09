CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Joe E. Mutschler, known to many as “Papa Joe”, 84, Creedmoor N.C., formerly of New Columbia Pa. passed into the loving arms of his Lord on Friday June 4, at his home surrounded by family.
Born on May 28, 1937, in Ravine Pa., to Theodore and Minnie (Moyer) Mutschler, Joe was the 10th of their 11 children. Upon leaving Pine Grove School District, he joined the US Navy and proudly served active duty on the USS McNair from 1954-1958, he stayed unactive until 1962.
His places of employment included Reading Textiles, Reading Pa.; salesman for different companies; Leigh-High Valley Farms, Schuylkill Haven Pa.; Branch Motor Express Reading, Milton, Pa.; and retirement found him at American Home Foods (Conagra), Milton. Pa.
Joe was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown Pa., and he also belonged to the American Legion Post 374 Pine Grove, Pa.
He was a jack of all trades and considered himself a master of none, and they included remodeling houses, automobile mechanic, hunting, fishing, and his favorite was rollerskating with the love of his life, the former Shirley Reed, whom he married June 20, 1959m after meeting at a Rollerskating Rink.
Together they had seven children: Four sons, Theodore, Lebanon, Tenn.; Kerry, Orangeville, Pa.; Brett (Wendy), Turbotville, Pa.; and Bart (Tammy), Creedmoor, N.C.; three daughters, Cherie Ray, Linden Va.; Joanna Klein (Randy), Danville, Pa., Renee Bittner (Scott), Myrtle Beach S.C.
The joys of his life called him Papa Joe they include 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He is survived by three sisters, Jane Bressler, Orwigsburg Pa.; Dot Hayes, Grace Spitler and a sister-in-law Faye Mutschler, all of Pine Grove, Pa.; and a number of nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son-in-law, Jerome Ray; five sisters, Jean Irene (infant), Ruth Zerbe (Herman), Betty Frantz (Le Moyne), Patsy Wolfe (Daniel), Marna Gilbert (Jim); and two, brothers Robert Mutschler (child) and Frank Mutschler.
Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of Joe’s life will be announced at a future date future time.
The family requests flowers not be sent but that anyone caring to remember Joe can do so with a contribution to: Home Care, 7925 Jones Branch Drive, McLean VA 22102; Amedisys Hospice, 3320 US1 Highway Suite B, Franklinton N.C. 27525; Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 634, 3146 Cooper Circle Creedmoor, N.C. 27522. The family would like to thank the nurses and chaplains who helped during Dad’s passing.
