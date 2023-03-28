WEST MILTON — Charles “Charlie” H. Klinger, 80, passed away at his home in West Milton on March 22, 2023. Born on January 7, 1943, in Allenwood, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin and Viola (Dewald) Klinger.
Charlie attended Warrior Run High School and served in the United States Navy. Post Navy, Charlie spent his career as a truck driver, and retired as a proud Teamster. An avid golfer at White Deer Golf Course, he achieved two holes in one. He enjoyed watching and discussing all manner of sports, and never missed a Green Bay Packers game. Once Aaron Rodgers’ future was decided, Charlie knew he could “let go." Charlie loved the outdoors and time spent at his brother’s cabin with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, much needed during his eight year battle with cancer.
Forever impatient, Charlie leaves behind wife Suzanne, son Charles (Marci), daughter Rebecca, kitty Kylie, and granddaughters Paetyn and Piper. He was preceded in death by brother William Klinger (Linda), sisters Ruth Haines (Carl) and Connie Bower (Joe), and brother-in-law James Sedam (Sandy) and is survived by sisters Maryann Ferguson (Charles), Betty Walker (Kenneth), brother-in-law Lester Sedam (Sandy), sisters-in-law Sandra Izer (Bob), Kathryn Pidgeon (Robert), Christine Geren (James), and Margaret Sedam, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Charlie loved spending time with family and cherished his granddaughters.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital, who provided exceptional and compassionate care and Evan Hospice for helping Charlie achieve his wish to return home.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
