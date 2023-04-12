Caren S. Aikey

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Caren Sue Aikey, (formerly Caren Sue Stahl), 72, of Kissimmee, Fla., and formerly of Watsontown, PA, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Select Specialty Services, Orlando, Fla. Born in Lewisburg, PA, on Dec. 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Feryl (Rein) Stahl. She was married on May 13, 1978, to Ronald E. Aikey, who survives.
Caren was a 1968 graduate of Milton Area High School. She worked as a legal secretary until March of 2023, beginning her career in Lewisburg, PA, for Attorneys Roger Fedder and Kessler and continuing in Florida for Attorney Raymond Goodwill and Ted Lasseigne.
She enjoyed time with her family and friends, especially her grandsons, whom she adored. She was always happy to open her home to family and friends who came to visit. Caren enjoyed cross-stitching, reading, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her husband Ronald; one daughter, Stephanie Lopez of Kissimmee, Fla.; two grandsons, Steven and Luke Lopez of Kissimmee, Fla.; four brothers, Dennis and his wife Connie, Gary and his wife Pam, Perry and his wife Sandie, and Dale Rob, all of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Caren was preceded in death by one brother, Alan.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 12, 2023, in the Watsontown Community Park, Watsontown, PA.
Donations, if desired, can be made in Caren’s memory to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 2 Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville, PA 17749.
Condolences can be sent to Ronald Aikey and Stephanie Aikey at 2465 Hybrid Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34758.
