LEWISBURG - Jacoby Ryan Weaver, 3, of Lewisburg, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born April 29, 2017 in Buffalo Township, he was the son Nevin Weaver and Mary Lou (Zimmerman) Weaver of Lewisburg.
Surviving, in addition to his loving parents, are paternal grandparents, Luke H. and Vera Z. (Zimmerman) Weaver of Lewisburg; maternal grandparents, Allen M. and Marian Z. (Hoover) Zimmerman of Lewisburg; maternal great-grandmother, Mary M. (Zimmerman) Hoover of Mifflinburg; and aunts and uncles, Daryl G. and Sarahann W. Weaver of Millmont, Janette K. and Clyde S. Martin of North Bangor, N.Y., Maureen F. and Curvin R. Oberholtzer of Millmont, Lora L. and Norman Lee Martin of Lewisburg, Anita K and John A. Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Miriam J. and Steven J. Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Heidi B. Weaver of Lewisburg, Regina M. Weaver of Lewisburg, Judith H. and David S. Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Nathaniel H. Zimmerman of Lewisburg, Karla H. and Darrel N. Nolt of Mifflinburg, Roy H. Zimmerman of Lewisburg, Lynn H. Zimmerman of Lewisburg, and Eldon H. Zimmerman of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, John D. and Annie Z. (Hoover) Weaver, Mahlon Z. and Katie M. (Zimmerman) Zimmerman, and maternal great-grandfather, Allen H. Hoover.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at the home of Allen M. and Marian Z. Zimmerman, 360 Young Road, Lewisburg, where the service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church, Beaver Run Road, Mifflinburg, with Bishop Isaac W. Weaver, officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
